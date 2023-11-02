Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

N.C. Forest Service advises public to postpone outdoor burning due to dry conditions

The N.C. Forest Service on Thursday, Nov. 2, advised the public to postpone any outdoor burning.
The N.C. Forest Service on Thursday, Nov. 2, advised the public to postpone any outdoor burning.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Forest Service on Thursday, Nov. 2, advised the public to postpone any outdoor burning.

“Due to persistent dry conditions, outdoor burning is not advised. Postpone outdoor burning until conditions improve. If you do burn, make sure you have a valid burn permit, and check for local restrictions on open burning. Use extreme caution. Have a water source and phone nearby. Never leave a fire unattended,” a Forest Service Facebook post states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

It’s also important to turn the heater off when you leave your house and when you go to sleep.
Turning on the heat? Space heater safety tips
Port of Wilmington.
$11 million grant awarded to relocate Port of Wilmington’s North Gate
'JDRF One Walk' raises awareness for diabetes
JDRF Community One Walk happening this weekend in Wilmington
‘30 feet in the air:’ Person killed, firefighter injured after roof collapses in massive house fire in Kinston