N.C. Forest Service advises public to postpone outdoor burning due to dry conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Forest Service on Thursday, Nov. 2, advised the public to postpone any outdoor burning.

“Due to persistent dry conditions, outdoor burning is not advised. Postpone outdoor burning until conditions improve. If you do burn, make sure you have a valid burn permit, and check for local restrictions on open burning. Use extreme caution. Have a water source and phone nearby. Never leave a fire unattended,” a Forest Service Facebook post states.

