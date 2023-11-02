Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says

A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a Love's in South Carolina when he was pinned between his own pickup truck and a semitruck.(AP Photo)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man who was working on his vehicle in a Love’s Travel Center parking lot was killed when he was hit by a semitruck, officials said.

The collision happened at a Love’s in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 29-year-old John Victor Vanslytman of Maitland, Florida, died at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The coroner said Vanslytman was standing on a six-foot step ladder while working under the hood of his pickup truck in the parking lot.

Then, a semitruck entered the parking lot while attempting to make a turn. It hit Vanslytman, and he was pinned between the semitruck and his own vehicle.

Officials said first responders attempted to resuscitate Vanslytman but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says
The plans for a proposed townhome development at 8138 Market Street, Wilmington, NC
New Hanover Co. Planning Board to discuss proposed townhomes on Market St.
Railroad crossings to close for several days in New Hanover, Bladen counties
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft will pay $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York