JDRF Community One Walk happening this weekend in Wilmington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, is hosting an event here in Wilmington this weekend.
It’s their Community One Walk to raise awareness about Type 1 Diabetes and to help raise money for research to find a cure.
The walk is on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Long Leaf Park.
