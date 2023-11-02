JDRF Community One Walk happening this weekend in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, is hosting an event here in Wilmington this weekend.

It’s their Community One Walk to raise awareness about Type 1 Diabetes and to help raise money for research to find a cure.

The walk is on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Long Leaf Park.

Click here to register or donate.

