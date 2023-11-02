Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

JDRF Community One Walk happening this weekend in Wilmington

'JDRF One Walk' raises awareness for diabetes
'JDRF One Walk' raises awareness for diabetes(KSFY)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, is hosting an event here in Wilmington this weekend.

It’s their Community One Walk to raise awareness about Type 1 Diabetes and to help raise money for research to find a cure.

The walk is on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Long Leaf Park.

Click here to register or donate.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

‘30 feet in the air:’ Person killed, firefighter injured after roof collapses in massive house fire in Kinston
Town of Lake Waccamaw issues boil water advisory
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil water advisory issued for customers near Rocky Point
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Turning on the heat? Space heater safety tips