Infant death rates rise for the first time in 20 years, but not for North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the infant mortality rate rises across the country, it does not appear to impact North Carolina.

In a study from the National Center for Health Statistics, the national infant mortality rate rose by 3% from 2021 to 2022.

While the state is still below the national average, infant deaths continue to fluctuate in our area.

Brunswick County, for example, reported 3 deaths in 2020, and 9 deaths in 2021, and is projecting the number to drop slightly as they continue to collect data for 2022. You can access the full report here. So far, the county has reported 9 deaths for 2022.

“The challenge with these rates when you’re dealing with small numbers of anything is the rates can go up and down over the course of several years. So, we typically look for a range and look for trends,” David Howard, director of Brunswick County Health and Human Services said.

Officials say there are many reasons behind infant mortality. They say the most common cause of death for an infant is a birth defect or health complication, with accidental injuries like car accidents or co-sleeping following.

As for this new report, officials still don’t know why we saw a national increase in deaths. They believe it’s too early to tell, but pediatricians are hopeful it won’t become a trend moving forward.

“I certainly hope that this is a blip. Every baby who dies is a heartbreaking tragedy,” New Hanover County pediatrician, Dr. David Hill said. “I certainly hope we are doing everything we need to do to make those numbers fall.”

For more information on the most recent statistics, you can visit this website.

