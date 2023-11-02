Groundbreaking ceremony for playground held in honor of girl who died from leukemia

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The new Brandy Myers Memorial Playground is under construction at Lake Park in Carolina Beach to honor a young girl who died from leukemia.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, that was made possible thanks to a $1,000,000 donation from a well-known NASCAR team member, Chocolate Myers.

“The park is named after Brandy Myers, who’s the daughter of Chocolate and Karen Myers. Many people know Chocolate Myers as he was on the pit crew for Dale Earnhardt for many many years. So he’s kind of one of our local celebrities, so it’s really neat to see us honor Brandy in that way,” Mayor Lynn Barbee said.

The playground is expected to be ready by February.

