Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Green Day announces massive worldwide tour for 2024

FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival...
FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green Day says they are going on a worldwide tour next year that includes stops from California to Germany.

The American rock band told their followers that “it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for.”

The Saviors Tour is scheduled to kick off in Europe in May 2024 with North American stops beginning in July.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will be joining the band for performances in North America. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will be joining the international dates.

Green Day said that the tour will celebrate 30 years of “Dookie” and 20 years of “American Idiot” plus their new album “Saviors.”

More information on tour dates and ticket information is available on Green Day’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Groundbreaking ceremony for memorial playground held in honor of young girl
Groundbreaking ceremony for memorial playground held in honor of young girl
Walt Disney Co. said it will acquire a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for approximately $8.6...
Disney to acquire the remainder of Hulu from Comcast for roughly $8.6 billion
A man in a gray hoodie begins to cross the sidewalk alongside the family, and then he suddenly...
Stranger tries to steal baby out of mom’s arms while crossing street, dad fights him off