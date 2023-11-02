‘Going Beyond the Pink’ golf tournament tees off Thursday morning at Sandpiper Bay

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 women will tee it up in some brisk conditions Thursday morning for the Going Beyond the Pink golf tournament at Sandpiper Bay Golf Club in Sunset Beach. An auction and fundraising dinner took place Wednesday evening at the Sandpiper Bay clubhouse, with WECT’s Jon Evans being the emcee.

The 2023 event has already raised more than $16,000 for Going Beyond the Pink, an organization that helps breast cancer patients and survivors by providing resources and support, including care bags, financial assistance and referrals for essential supplies.

Sandpiper Bay’s head golf professional, Richard Kascsak, and many members of the club worked to organize the event, securing more tee sponsors this year than in any previous events for the cause. They hope to donate more than $20,000 to Going Beyond the Pink by the time the tournament wraps up.

