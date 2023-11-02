First Alert Forecast: chilly in the short term, moderating this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A bright, brisk Thursday opens your First Alert Forecast. After starting in the humbling lower and middle 30s, temperatures will reach near a crisp 60 in the afternoon.
As temperatures sink back toward the 30s, frost could form on some surfaces overnight Thursday night, but a moderating high pressure system will allow for sunny gains to the 70s over the weekend.
In the tropics: odds for storm development with a Caribbean disturbance called Invest 97L have decreased, and there are no definable threats to the Carolinas. Hurricane Season ends November 30.
View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.
