Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: chilly in the short term, moderating this weekend

http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A bright, brisk Thursday opens your First Alert Forecast. After starting in the humbling lower and middle 30s, temperatures will reach near a crisp 60 in the afternoon.

As temperatures sink back toward the 30s, frost could form on some surfaces overnight Thursday night, but a moderating high pressure system will allow for sunny gains to the 70s over the weekend.

In the tropics: odds for storm development with a Caribbean disturbance called Invest 97L have decreased, and there are no definable threats to the Carolinas. Hurricane Season ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Nov. 2, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 1, 2023
First Alert Forecast: cold snap to open November
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 1, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Nov. 1, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Nov. 1, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Nov. 1, 2023