First Alert Forecast: chilly in the short term, moderating this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A bright, brisk Thursday opens your First Alert Forecast. After starting in the humbling lower and middle 30s, temperatures will reach near a crisp 60 in the afternoon.

As temperatures sink back toward the 30s, frost could form on some surfaces overnight Thursday night, but a moderating high pressure system will allow for sunny gains to the 70s over the weekend.

In the tropics: odds for storm development with a Caribbean disturbance called Invest 97L have decreased, and there are no definable threats to the Carolinas. Hurricane Season ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

