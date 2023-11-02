‘30 feet in the air:’ Person killed, firefighter injured after roof collapses in massive house fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WRAL) - A person was killed Thursday in a massive house fire after the roof collapsed while Kinston firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.

Around 1:37 a.m., all fire companies were dispatched to the 600 block of Fields Street.

When crews arrived, around 75% of the house was already engulfed in flames, with flames reaching 20 to 30 feet in the air.

Crews made an aggressive push to enter the home, hoping to search for possible victims. However, crews had to evacuate when the roof collapsed.

Firefighters set up a defensive operation and fought the flames back enough that they were able to enter the home again. During their search, they found a victim who had died.

