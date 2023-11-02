Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘30 feet in the air:’ Person killed, firefighter injured after roof collapses in massive house fire in Kinston

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Heather Leah
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WRAL) - A person was killed Thursday in a massive house fire after the roof collapsed while Kinston firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.

Around 1:37 a.m., all fire companies were dispatched to the 600 block of Fields Street.

When crews arrived, around 75% of the house was already engulfed in flames, with flames reaching 20 to 30 feet in the air.

Crews made an aggressive push to enter the home, hoping to search for possible victims. However, crews had to evacuate when the roof collapsed.

Firefighters set up a defensive operation and fought the flames back enough that they were able to enter the home again. During their search, they found a victim who had died.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

Town of Lake Waccamaw issues boil water advisory
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil water advisory issued for customers near Rocky Point
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Turning on the heat? Space heater safety tips
More than 200 women will tee it up in some brisk conditions Thursday morning for the 'Going...
‘Going Beyond the Pink’ golf tournament tees off Thursday morning at Sandpiper Bay