Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Doctor gives tips to prevent and battle fall illnesses has context menu

Novant Health doctors say rest and hydration are key to battling respiratory illnesses that begin rising during this time of year.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health doctors say rest and hydration are key to battling respiratory illnesses that begin rising during this time of year.

Two people on Wednesday were the first to die from the flu so far this season in North Carolina. Now with COVID still a potential threat, it’s important to know how to tell the difference to seek out the best care.

“Sometimes people with the flu they’ll kind of tell you ‘Oh I remember the second I got sick,’ usually that’s a little bit more flu. COVID, maybe sometimes takes a little bit ... of time to start feeling more crummy,” Dr. Austin Sherman with Novant Health said. “But ... they’re very similar in how they present.”

Dr. Sherman also says - when it comes to preventing illness - the importance of good old-fashioned hand washing can’t be overlooked.

You can learn more about preventing the flu online on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
N.C. Forest Service advises public to postpone outdoor burning due to dry conditions
N.C. Forest Service advises public to postpone outdoor burning due to dry conditions
Groundbreaking ceremony for memorial playground held in honor of young girl
Groundbreaking ceremony for memorial playground held in honor of young girl