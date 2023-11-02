Doctor gives tips to prevent and battle fall illnesses has context menu

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health doctors say rest and hydration are key to battling respiratory illnesses that begin rising during this time of year.

Two people on Wednesday were the first to die from the flu so far this season in North Carolina. Now with COVID still a potential threat, it’s important to know how to tell the difference to seek out the best care.

“Sometimes people with the flu they’ll kind of tell you ‘Oh I remember the second I got sick,’ usually that’s a little bit more flu. COVID, maybe sometimes takes a little bit ... of time to start feeling more crummy,” Dr. Austin Sherman with Novant Health said. “But ... they’re very similar in how they present.”

Dr. Sherman also says - when it comes to preventing illness - the importance of good old-fashioned hand washing can’t be overlooked.

You can learn more about preventing the flu online on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

