Crash on Carolina Beach Rd. involving SUV and dump truck closes southbound lanes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The southbound lanes on Carolina Beach Road near South Carolina Avenue have been shut down because of a crash involving an SUV and a dump trunk.
According to a representative with WPD, the SUV collided with the dump truck’s gas tank, causing a fuel leak Thursday afternoon.
No one was reported seriously injured according to police.
As of about 4:48 p.m., it is unclear when the lanes will be reopened.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
