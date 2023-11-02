Senior Connect
Coastal Millwork Supply buys 5.5 acres at Blue Clay Business Park

A diagram of the full, 120-acre Blue Clay Business Park in New Hanover County
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Millwork Supply Co. and sister company Risley Padula Construction Inc. on Thursday closed on their purchase of a 5.5-acre property at Blue Clay Business Park.

The companies supply and install interior doors, trim, stair parts and cabinets to builders in the local area. They will build 62,000 square feet of space for offices and manufacturing at the park.

“We were eager to remain in New Hanover County and really liked the site at Blue Clay Business Park,” said owner and founder Jim Risley in a press release.

With the new location aiming for operations starting near the end of 2024, the companies plan to expand their workforce from about 50 to up to 75. They will leave their S. 13th Street location to move into the new space.

The Blue Clay Business Park is a 120-acre area acquired by the county back in 2008. Now, the county has converted it into a business park with new roads and infrastructure to sell it off to businesses.

Previously: New Hanover Co. commissioners approve bid process to sell two business park properties

