City announces completion of brick restoration project on South Front Street

South Front Street between Queen and Castle streets in Wilmington, NC, after the brick restoration. (City of Wilmington North Carolina)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After weeks of work, the City of Wilmington announced Wednesday that work has been completed to restore the bricks on a section of South Front Street.

The restored section is on South Front Street between Queen and Castle streets.

Work began on Sept. 18 and was wrapped up by Wednesday, Nov. 1.

South Front Street between Queen and Castle streets in Wilmington, NC, before the brick restoration. (City of Wilmington, North Carolina)

