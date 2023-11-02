City announces completion of brick restoration project on South Front Street
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After weeks of work, the City of Wilmington announced Wednesday that work has been completed to restore the bricks on a section of South Front Street.
The restored section is on South Front Street between Queen and Castle streets.
Work began on Sept. 18 and was wrapped up by Wednesday, Nov. 1.
