Boil water advisory issued for customers near Rocky Point

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County has announced that a boil water advisory is in effect for customers on E Gooseneck Road near Rocky Point.

According to the county announcement, a water main break on Wednesday, Nov. 1, caused water to be shut off from the intersection of Old Swan Point Avenue and E Gooseneck Road to the end of E Gooseneck Road.

“Flushing is now complete, and water has been fully restored. A bacteriological sample has been collected and is en route to the lab for analysis. This area will remain under a precautionary boil water advisory until the analysis is complete tomorrow,” the county stated on Wednesday.

For more information about when and how to safely boil your water, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

