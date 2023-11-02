Beach bonfire season begins soon in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island’s beach bonfire season is set to begin on Thursday, Nov. 16, coinciding with the official end of sea turtle nesting season.

Per the town, permits are required from the fire department before any bonfire can be conducted. You can submit permits for free online and provide the fire department with when and where it should expect open flames on public beach areas.

The process is automated; the town says you should get an email copy of your permit application that you should keep after you submit the permit application. The application may be requested by first responders if they’re called to your area. If you don’t get a copy, the town recommends checking your email’s spam or junk folders and requesting help through the fire department.

Permits can’t be submitted over 72 hours from the date of the bonfire so that there can be an accurate windspeed forecast, permits must use the windspeed forecast provided in the bonfire permit application, they can’t cover multiple bonfires or multiple days (one permit per bonfire and per day) and they must be submitted directly by the person who the bonfire will be used for; you can’t have someone else do it for you as part of a free or paid service.

If windspeed forecasts change and exceed 15 mph, all permits will be effectively cancelled until speeds lower; and if windspeeds return to safe limits before the bonfire expires, you don’t need to make a new application.

Per the town, beach bonfires:

“CANNOT be placed in the be placed in the Emergency Vehicle Paths or on any sand dunes / berms (stay in front of Water Safety Station signage)

MUST have a flame size about 4 feet in diameter or smaller

CANNOT burn yard debris, trash, or any materials other then dried firewood

MUST cool and completely remove all burned materials from the beach (DO NOT bury materials in the sand)”

You can start submitting applications on Nov. 14; a couple days before the start of the beach bonfire season on Nov. 16. You can apply online.

