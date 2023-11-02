$11 million grant awarded to relocate Port of Wilmington’s North Gate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina State Ports Authority will receive a nearly $11 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help relocate the Port of Wilmington’s North Gate.

“These funds will support NC Ports’ North Gate Relocation and Access Optimization project, which will move the North Gate port entrance to the designated truck route and away from neighborhood streets,” a North Carolina Ports news release states. “This project will eliminate truck delays and congestion at a very active railroad crossing. It will also bring the port entrance closer to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and the national highway network.

The current North Gate is located at 1870 Burnett Blvd. A Port spokesperson told WECT the new gate would be located off of S. Front St.

“This project aligns with our long-term vision to provide safe and efficient access to the Port of Wilmington, ultimately enabling port growth while reducing bottlenecks and truck emissions,” said Brian E. Clark, executive director, North Carolina State Ports Authority. “Our team is very appreciative of the strong support from our congressional delegation, especially Representative David Rouzer.”

Port officials say this project will complement planned improvements to S. Front Street. That project, funded by the NCDOT for 2027, will widen the roadway from two lanes to four and will relocate the rail.

“This project will greatly improve the port-user experience and the movement of goods for existing general cargo customers,” Clark said. “The new port entrance will also allow our team to accommodate projected volume growth while laying a foundation for future expansion.”

Plans also include a new badging office, a truck queuing and cargo control area and a vehicle/truck turnaround area.

The PIDP grant of $10,950,805 will fund 38% of the $28,472,092 project. NC Ports will provide the rest of the funds.

