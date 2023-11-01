Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police looking for runaway juvenile

Nadia Sutton
Nadia Sutton(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 17-year-old Nadia Sutton.

According to the WPD, Sutton is a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 28, on Clayton Place in Wilmington. She may be headed to the Raleigh area.

Police describe Sutton as being 6′1″ tall, weighing 170 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see Sutton, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Hailey Sigg
Warrants: Suspect in fatal hit and run facing five charges
The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show
Enchanted Airlie tickets to go on sale Wednesday morning, Nov. 1

Latest News

Carolina Beach paid parking.
Most beach towns move to free parking on Nov. 1st, Carolina Beach leaders talk about benefits of year-round paid parking
Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner
A spooktacular Halloween display in Wrightsville Beach
The mold situation is now worse, and everyone at Holly Plaza has to leave
‘I was having a lot of trouble breathing and I was having heart palpitations’: Residents speak out on potential mold crisis in Holly Plaza apartments
Sylvia and Roby Garner are charged with felony child abuse, and Sylvia has an additional...
Jurors hear closing arguments in Garner trial; deliberations underway in case of one-month old child’s death