Wilmington police looking for runaway juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 17-year-old Nadia Sutton.

According to the WPD, Sutton is a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 28, on Clayton Place in Wilmington. She may be headed to the Raleigh area.

Police describe Sutton as being 6′1″ tall, weighing 170 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see Sutton, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

