Wilmington Police Department looking for runaway juvenile

Makayla Thames
Makayla Thames(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that it is looking for 15-year-old Makayla Thames.

According to the release, Thames is a runaway juvenile and was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 31, near 14th and Castle streets.

Police describe Thames as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 115 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair. The WPD says she frequents the area of Church and 15th streets.

If you see Thames, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

