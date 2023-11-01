Senior Connect
Wilmington PD investigating early morning shooting that critically injured two people

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured.

According to the WPD, officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

“Upon their arrival they located two victims at the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims have been transported to Novant hospital and are in critical condition,” the announcement states. “At this time investigators are on scene. There are no further details at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or by using the anonymous Tip411 app.

