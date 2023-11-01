Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Two people die from flu, first of the season

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has seen its first flu deaths of the season.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says two adults died in the last two weeks of October. Both deaths occurred in the western part of the state.

DHHS said one of those victims tested positive for both the flu and COVID-19. One person was 65 or over, while the other was between 25 and 49 years old.

“We know both flu and COVID-19 can lead to severe complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “As flu season ramps up and COVID-19 is still circulating, it is very important for people to get their annual vaccines, practice good hand hygiene and stay home when sick.”

Last flu season, DHHS says there were 196 deaths, including three children.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Hailey Sigg
Warrants: Suspect in fatal hit and run facing five charges
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal

Latest News

Columbus Co. Health Department offering new COVID-19 vaccinations
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness. (MGN)
Breast cancer screening event set for Oct. 21 at MLK Center
Dr. Abugidieri discusses radiation oncology at Novant Health
Novant Health Dr. Abugidieri Radiation Oncology
North Carolina will become the 40th state to implement Medicaid expansion.
Pediatrician discusses impacts of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina