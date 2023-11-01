Senior Connect
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay

The City of Southport has announced that three city employees were suspended without pay on Friday, Oct. 27.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport says that three city employees were suspended without pay on Friday, Oct. 27.

The city made the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The suspended employees are Randy Jones and Sydney Heil with the community relations department and Kate Marshall with animal protective services.

“The details of the suspensions are still under investigation by the City,” a city announcement states.

WECT is reaching out to officials for more information.

