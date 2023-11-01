Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport says that three city employees were suspended without pay on Friday, Oct. 27.

The city made the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The suspended employees are Randy Jones and Sydney Heil with the community relations department and Kate Marshall with animal protective services.

“The details of the suspensions are still under investigation by the City,” a city announcement states.

WECT is reaching out to officials for more information.

