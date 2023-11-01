Senior Connect
A spooktacular Halloween display in Wrightsville Beach

By Daniella Hankey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Taking it to the max is what one homeowner in Wrightsville Beach does for Halloween.

If you drive down Live Oak Drive in Wrightsville Beach, the Laughlin’s house is decked out with some spooky and unique decorations.

Walt Laughlin is the man behind the magic and as you can imagine his display takes quite a while to build.

What makes this display so unique is that Laughlin’s decorations are not store-bought, but are handmade.

Laughlin says there is one real reason why he decorates.

“Seeing all those smiles, I think it’s just fun. It gives me something creative to do and people really enjoy it,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin also does a display for Christmas, which he has already started working on.

In addition to his Christmas display, he is already thinking of ideas for next Halloween.

