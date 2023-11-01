Senior Connect
Pretrial motions underway in trial of man charged in Pender Co. triple murder


The home where a couple was found shot to death in Maple Hill.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pretrial motion hearings began this week for the trial of a man charged in a triple murder in Pender County.

Michael Miller Jr. faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of murder of an unborn child.

Destiny Denise Greene, 22, who was seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, William Lenwood Coley III, 26, were found shot to death at their home on John Pickett Road in Maple Hill on Nov. 8, 2020.

Miller was arrested in connection to the case in May 2021.

A second suspect, William Toby Smith, was arrested in October 2021 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of murder of an unborn child, and accessory after the fact of murder. His case is not yet on the trial calendar, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

