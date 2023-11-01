Police: 2 children hit by car while trick-or-treating in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two children were hit by a car while trick-or-treating in Monroe Tuesday night, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said it happened on Lancaster Avenue near Branch Street around 8 p.m.

According to police, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

No further information has been released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.