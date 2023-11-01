Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender County Utilities announces scheduled water outage in Penderlea area

Pender County Utilities is set to have a scheduled water outage in the Penderlea area on...
Pender County Utilities is set to have a scheduled water outage in the Penderlea area on Friday, Nov. 3.(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities is set to have a scheduled water outage in the Penderlea area on Friday, Nov. 3.

Customers located west of Crooked Run Road and Hwy 11 will be affected by the outage; the county says it will allow for bridge contractors to find the water main which crosses under the creek on Hwy 11.

The outage is expected to start at 10 p.m. and last 6-8 hours; a precautionary boil water advisory will be in place for 24-48 hours once water is restored.

“During the water outage, try not to operate the water faucets. This will prevent air from entering your plumbing. It is recommended that customers should boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use. It is not necessary to boil water for bathing or laundry. Reminder: pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people. Give your pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled,” a county announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Hailey Sigg
Warrants: Suspect in fatal hit and run facing five charges
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal

Latest News

The Rocky Point water tower with the Heide Trask Titans logo painted on it.
Heide Trask Titans logo painted onto Rocky Point water tower
Jose Luis Roman Martinez
Man found guilty of sex offenses with a child in Brunswick County Superior Court
"Both victims have been transported to Novant hospital and are in critical condition."
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
30 families from Holly Ridge are living in a hotel in Jacksonville after being forced out of...
‘I was having a lot of trouble breathing and I was having heart palpitations’: Residents speak out on potential mold crisis at Holly Plaza apartments