Pender County Utilities announces scheduled water outage in Penderlea area

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities is set to have a scheduled water outage in the Penderlea area on Friday, Nov. 3.

Customers located west of Crooked Run Road and Hwy 11 will be affected by the outage; the county says it will allow for bridge contractors to find the water main which crosses under the creek on Hwy 11.

The outage is expected to start at 10 p.m. and last 6-8 hours; a precautionary boil water advisory will be in place for 24-48 hours once water is restored.

“During the water outage, try not to operate the water faucets. This will prevent air from entering your plumbing. It is recommended that customers should boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use. It is not necessary to boil water for bathing or laundry. Reminder: pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people. Give your pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled,” a county announcement states.

