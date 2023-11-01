Senior Connect
Ocean Isle Beach PD asking for public assistance following car break-ins

"If you observe this individual or this car please call 911."(Ocean Isle Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning following a series of car break-ins.

“This car and person are wanted for questioning in a series of car break ins in the Ocean Isle Beach area. If you observe this individual or this car please call 911,” the OIBPD release states. “The car is a black Toyota Highlander with Florida tags 51B-JNE.”

