Neighbors speak out about violence after two shot on Calhoun Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People who live on Calhoun Drive in Wilmington said a string of recent crimes and a shooting has them feeling unsafe in the neighborhood they know as home.

Most people are asleep before 5 a.m. however, that was not the case Wednesday on Wilmington’s Calhoun Drive right behind Shipyard Blvd. Many neighbors woke up to police lights flooding the area.

“At 5:15 this morning I got a phone call from my sister. What’s going on on your block? And I’m like, what do you mean? And I opened the door and I saw cops on both ends,” said Penny Mays a resident of Calhoun Drive.

Leaving nearby neighbors like Penny Mays and her friend Catherine Tilghman, scared and confused.

“Well, I would like to say for the best, but not really. I mean, we’ve gotten a whole lot of crime drugs, a lot of shootings, a few people got killed, you know, and drug overdoses. It’s it’s sad. It’s really sad,” said Catherine Tilghman.

Police say two people were shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but this was no random act of violence.

“We have found through the investigation through evidence and information that this is absolutely linked to illegal narcotics activity, the sales and use of illegal drugs,” Lieutenant Greg Willett, of Wilmington Police Department.

But for people who live on Calhoun Drive, this shooting is no surprise. Neighbors say in recent years there has been more crime activity in the area.

“The moral of the story is I’ve been out here 17 years. I have never seen a change in a place. Now you have to lock your doors. It’s not safe,” said Penny Mays.

Tilghman and Mays agree neighborhood just isn’t the same.

“I have lived here all these years and you know you it was a good place and there’s still a lot of good people here. It’s just that a whole lot of bad people intertwine with us now and what happened last night or early this morning. That’s the result,” said Tilghman.

Both women said they hope to see change soon. Mays and Tilghman still call the 300 block of Calhoun Drive home and hope to for years to come.

