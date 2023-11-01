Most beach towns move to free parking on Nov. 1st, Carolina Beach leaders talk about benefits of year-round paid parking

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The chilly weather might not make you want to get out to the beach—but on some warmer days in the next few months, you might want to go for a walk on the beach.

Many beach towns have free parking for the next few months—but Carolina Beach town lots are just a bit cheaper than what they have been since March. For the next two months, from 9 AM until 5 PM the cost is $2/hour compared to $5/hour, March 1st-October 31st.

Bruce Oakley—the town manager in Carolina Beach says from the last fiscal year to this year they’ve made $200,000 in parking. And paid parking isn’t hurting their tourism numbers, he said they’ve seen a steady increase there.

“There are people unhappy about it. We also hear from taxpayers who are glad we charge. We’ve got a limited amount of spaces in town. We have, I think, approximately 1300 spaces but we sell over 10 times as many parking passes. So, it’s limited spaces so they understand in the winter is finding parking spot is not an issue but we still feel we need to charge to help the program,” Oakley said. “Unfortunately, we need to pay require paid parking to offset some of the burdens that’s put on our local citizens and property owners from the impact of tourism, so it helps offset those costs.”

While some people are frustrated about year-round paid parking—Oakley believes that others understand the reasoning behind it…

“So many people want to be here, it’s a beautiful place. A lot of things to do. And it’s just limited space to park and if we didn’t charge for parking . . . we did this [so] we can provide parking for people and keep these parking lots up and running instead of having them turned into developments,” Oakley said.

Oakley says they will have a free parking day in Carolina Beach on Black Friday to help out the local businesses.

Carolina Beach does have free parking in January and February—and most other beach towns go back to paid parking in March as well.

