Man found guilty of sex offenses with a child in Brunswick County Superior Court

Jose Luis Roman Martinez
Jose Luis Roman Martinez(Office of District Attorney Jon David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was found guilty in Brunswick County Superior Court recently of several sex offenses involving a child.

“The trial against Roman Martinez began October 24, 2023. The jury heard several days of extensive testimony from experts from the Carousel Center, Detective Severino, the victim, and family and friends. The jury rendered a guilty verdict late Tuesday afternoon, October 31,” the announcement states.

Jose Luis Roman Martinez was found guilty of three counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child, four counts of indecent liberties with a child and three other sex offenses, per District Attorney Jon David’s office.

He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Joshua Wiley to 25-35 years in the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections. He will be required to register as a sex offender once he is out of prison.

Per the DA’s office, a girl was molested when she was 10 years old in 2016. She was told that her mother wouldn’t believe her if she told her what happened, and she only told two friends in the next five years. She told her mother in February of 2021, and her mother contacted the sheriff’s office.

The announcement says that The Carousel Center helped the sheriff’s office with forensic interviewing and medically evaluating the victim. After several interviews with family and friends, the detective drove to South Carolina to interview Roman Martinez. He was later arrested and extradited back to North Carolina to face the charges.

