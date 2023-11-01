Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local NC Cooperative Extension hosting annual pumpkin collection

Pumpkins (generic file photo)
Pumpkins (generic file photo)(WTVG)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County NC Cooperative Extension is holding its annual pumpkin collection in New Hanover County from Oct. 31-Nov. 10 and Nov. 23-Dec. 4.

Pumpkins dropped off will be composted and diverted to feed farm animals, and they must be bio-based with any candles, googly eyes, and plastics removed.

The five drop-off locations are at the following:

  • New Hanover County Arboretum: Follow the arrows to drop off pumpkins in the marked collection trailer at 6206 Oleander Dr.
  • NHC Landfill: Inform staff at the weigh house of pumpkin to drop off food waste compost during regular business hours at 5210 US HWY 421.
  • NHC HazWagon: Space is limited and HazWagon will accept pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ogden Park near the baseball fields on Monday, Wrightsville Beach Town Hall on Wednesday, Carolina Beach Chappell Park on Friday, and Kure Beach Town Hall on the first Saturday of each month.
  • Wilmington Compost Company: Drop off pumpkins at 7336 State HWY 210 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • UNCW Wagoner Dining Hall: Drop off during regular business hours.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky

Latest News

22nd annual Festival Latino set for Nov. 4-5 at Ogden Park
22nd annual Festival Latino set for Nov. 4-5 at Ogden Park
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three animal cruelty arrests
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three animal cruelty arrests
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught