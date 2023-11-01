Local NC Cooperative Extension hosting annual pumpkin collection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County NC Cooperative Extension is holding its annual pumpkin collection in New Hanover County from Oct. 31-Nov. 10 and Nov. 23-Dec. 4.

Pumpkins dropped off will be composted and diverted to feed farm animals, and they must be bio-based with any candles, googly eyes, and plastics removed.

The five drop-off locations are at the following:

New Hanover County Arboretum: Follow the arrows to drop off pumpkins in the marked collection trailer at 6206 Oleander Dr.

NHC Landfill: Inform staff at the weigh house of pumpkin to drop off food waste compost during regular business hours at 5210 US HWY 421.

NHC HazWagon: Space is limited and HazWagon will accept pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ogden Park near the baseball fields on Monday, Wrightsville Beach Town Hall on Wednesday, Carolina Beach Chappell Park on Friday, and Kure Beach Town Hall on the first Saturday of each month.

Wilmington Compost Company: Drop off pumpkins at 7336 State HWY 210 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UNCW Wagoner Dining Hall: Drop off during regular business hours.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.