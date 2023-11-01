‘I was having a lot of trouble breathing and I was having heart palpitations’: Residents speak out on potential mold crisis in Holly Plaza apartments

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - 84 families from Holly Ridge are living in a hotel in Jacksonville, after being forced out of their apartments due to mold testing.

But, fourteen families are still inside their units in the Holly Plaza apartments.

Dawn Gilliam and 13 other families, volunteered to stay behind for several days, to get their things packed, as the rest of the rooms won’t be available until Friday.

As for Gilliam, she also wanted to give older residents and children the chance to get out and breathe clean air first.

Gilliam has lived in the Holly Plaza apartments for 4 years. Not long after she first moved in, she had to evacuate, because of mold.

“That was really disheartening at that point. But I was like well at least they’re getting it now, so we’ll be okay,” said Gilliam.

But now, it’s happening again.

The mold situation is now worse, and everyone at Holly Plaza has to leave, including 13-year-old Kylie McDevitt.

“I went to the doctor’s because I was having a lot of trouble breathing and I was having heart palpitations,” said McDevitt. “I had to get my blood drawn and it came back being all like almost all of the mold, different types of mold being, me being highly allergic to it.”

Gilliam also has health problems of her own. Back in April, she had gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding.

So, despite warnings from the management company, Pendergraph Management, she took a petri dish full of mold to the town council, hoping to inspire action.

“The thing is I’m not going to shut up anymore, I mean I was petrified when I went to the town. I mean I was shaking pacing and I’m just like oh my gosh, I’m gonna be in so much trouble for this,” said Gilliam.

However, the response from town leaders made her actions worth it.

Mayor Jeff Wenzel says when he saw the mold he was disheartened.

“We were just horrified at the living conditions. I can’t imagine what they’re feeling, the emotions that they’re going through. And I can’t identify it too. I’ve never had to deal with anything like this,” said Mayor Wenzel.

But Gilliam says she and her neighbors will make sure everyone makes it through this tough time.

“We are people. We’re not lesser than anyone, and this community is a beautiful community, and it really is, and we would like to keep it together you know,” said Gilliam.

Mayor Wenzel says the mold inspection company began doing work today and would assess what the next steps would be for each individual unit.

He adds that he wanted the town to take over as managers of the apartment complex, but that cannot happen.

Now they are looking for a new management group.. since the current company plans on leaving in 60 days.

Mayor Wenzel says for the children staying at the hotel in Jacksonville, Onslow County is furnishing a school bus to transport the kids to and from Jacksonville.

In the meantime, Jacksonville is providing a Jacksonville metro bus, to transport the students.

