Heide Trask Titans logo painted onto Rocky Point water tower

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mural was recently painted on the 153-foot-tall Rocky Point water tower, per a Pender County announcement on Nov. 1.

The mural features the Heide Trask Titans logo with the words “Home of the Titans” painted at the bottom.

The tank is located next to Pender EMS and Fire Station 7 and near the Heide Trask High School entrance on Hwy 210 West in Rocky Point. The school’s booster club raised money for the project and spearheaded the mural.

“Now that’s what I call a splash of school spirit! It’s more than just paint on a tower; it’s a symbol of our community coming together, rallying behind our school and our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Brad Breedlove in a press release. “It’s a testament to our shared pride and commitment to fostering a bright future for all.”

The Hampstead water tower also highlights a local school; it features the Topsail High School Pirate mascot.

Water towers store and distribute water, using gravity to make sure there’s enough pressure. The 23-year-old steel Rocky Point tower holds 300,000 gallons of water.

