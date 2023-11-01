The Healing Place of NHC hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Healing Place of New Hanover County is inviting the community to donate to its Thanksgiving Food Drive from Nov. 1-19.

“We are opening our doors to the public on Thanksgiving and providing food for any person who needs it. We will be breaking bread together and providing love, comfort, family, and full bellies all day long,” a Healing Place Facebook post states.

Items requested include canned green beans, canned black-eyed peas, canned collard greens, canned cranberry sauce, turkeys and hams, dried macaroni, cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, fried onion topping and rolls.

You can drop the food off at The Healing Place, located at 1000 Medical Center Drive.

