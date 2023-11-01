Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

The Healing Place of NHC hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive

The Healing Place of New Hanover County is inviting the community to donate to its Thanksgiving...
The Healing Place of New Hanover County is inviting the community to donate to its Thanksgiving Food Drive from Nov. 1-19. (MGN)(Pexels via MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Healing Place of New Hanover County is inviting the community to donate to its Thanksgiving Food Drive from Nov. 1-19.

“We are opening our doors to the public on Thanksgiving and providing food for any person who needs it. We will be breaking bread together and providing love, comfort, family, and full bellies all day long,” a Healing Place Facebook post states.

Items requested include canned green beans, canned black-eyed peas, canned collard greens, canned cranberry sauce, turkeys and hams, dried macaroni, cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, fried onion topping and rolls.

You can drop the food off at The Healing Place, located at 1000 Medical Center Drive.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Hailey Sigg
Warrants: Suspect in fatal hit and run facing five charges
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal

Latest News

Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Two people die from flu, first of the season
Braulio Fuentes-Martinez
High school student wanted for shooting four people caught
The Rocky Point water tower with the Heide Trask Titans logo painted on it.
Heide Trask Titans logo painted onto Rocky Point water tower