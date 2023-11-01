First Alert Forecast: cold snap to open November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team is opening this forecast period with a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday, November 1. Blustery, chilly northerly winds will pin temperatures in the 40s and 50s despite sunshine and, at times, these winds will function as a gale offshore. Consider harboring sensitive pets and plants for the night ahead, too, as temperatures are likely to dig to lows of 30 to 36 on the mainland and 33 to 39 on the islands. Dry breezes ought to prevent frost from forming on many surfaces, but some sheltered areas could have some patches of it by Thursday morning.

In the longer range, your First Alert Forecast offers a sunny, cool Thursday afternoon and a chilly, potentially frosty Thursday night ahead of more substantial temperature moderation - including highs in the 70s - this weekend.

With the incursion of cold and an active November jet stream, your First Alert Weather Team identifies no tropical storm threats for the Cape Fear Region. The Caribbean Sea, meanwhile, could host new storm development by the weekend.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.