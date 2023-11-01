Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Employees of Patriot Ford in Whiteville were informed Monday that the dealership would be closing, effective immediately. One employee says he received his last paycheck and a letter that did not explain the reason for the closure.

Patriot Ford Owner Christina Van Ness did not wish to answer questions when a WECT reporter stopped by the dealership Wednesday. An employee several cars had been left in the service shop when the building closed Monday morning.

“They didn’t give us no two weeks notice or anything,” said Former Parts Manager Gary Padgett. “They didn’t even get the customers’ vehicles out of the shop.”

One Ford truck owner, Eric Floyd, says he took his truck to Patriot Ford for repairs last year, but claims he was told by the service manager that it would take weeks to diagnose the problem.

“He told me that I can’t get a rental car until he diagnoses the problem, which will be in another couple of weeks,” said Floyd. “And so, obviously, that was not acceptable.”

Floyd says he took the truck to another dealership to get the issue resolved.

“I was just kind of stood back at the reception that I got from Patriot Ford,” said Floyd. “This is like my fifth Ford and I’ve never had a bad experience until I went to Patriot, honestly.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says it is up to the owner of a dealership, Van Ness in this case, to make sure customers are able to get their cars back even though the business has closed.

“If folks have their car in the shop getting work, obviously, it’s your car and you have 100% legal right to get your car back,” said Stein. “The dealership should be working with its customers to return the cars. If they do not, the customer should reach out to the DMV because the DMV can make sure you get your car back.”

Stein explains what you can do if you have a car under warranty through Patriot Ford.

“If your car is under warranty, just because you bought it at one dealership, doesn’t mean you can’t get it served at another Ford mechanic, a Ford dealership,” said Stein. “If you bought your warranty through the dealership, it remains valid. And if the dealership does not comply with its obligations, you can take them to court.”

Meanwhile, questions remain about the future of the Patriot Ford location on South Madison Street.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.