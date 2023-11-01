Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear Community College to host Manufacturing Day Expo

Cape Fear Community College
Cape Fear Community College(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College North Campus will host a Manufacturing Day Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

“The Manufacturing Day Expo aims to inspire and attract the next generation of manufacturers, foster collaboration between local businesses, and shed light on the numerous career opportunities available within the manufacturing sector,” a CFCC announcement states.

Students and the public are invited to attend the event. Guests can expect to learn about training opportunities at the college and meet local manufacturers to apply for positions at:

  • Acme Smoked Fish
  • Alcami
  • Cardinal Foods
  • Champion Valves
  • Corning
  • Custom Metal Products
  • Edwards, Inc.
  • Flow Sciences
  • GE Aerospace
  • HSM Machine Works
  • IKA
  • Industrial Reliability & Repair, LLC
  • International Longshoremen’s Association
  • Interroll
  • JCC Outdoor Products – Wilmington Grill
  • J&J Snack Foods
  • Marine Repair Services Products
  • Mojotone
  • Pegasus Steel
  • Rulmeca
  • Sany
  • Southern Industrial
  • Sonic Systems
  • Sturdy Corporation
  • Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc.
  • Trioism
  • Victaulic

“We are excited to hose the Manufacturing Day Expo and to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in our community,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president, in a press release. “This event will serve as a bridge between industry leaders, educational institutions, and the wider community, helping to strengthen the local manufacturing workforce.”

Employers interested in participating can reach out to CFCC Workforce Training and Development Director Erin Easton at eeaston@cfcc.edu.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Hailey Sigg
Warrants: Suspect in fatal hit and run facing five charges
The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show
Enchanted Airlie tickets to go on sale Wednesday morning, Nov. 1

Latest News

The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina have launched the second annual Wreaths of Honor...
Community invited to buy wreaths to honor veterans at Battleship North Carolina
The Willie Stargell Foundation on Tuesday announced two other celebrities set to attend its...
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show
Enchanted Airlie tickets to go on sale Wednesday morning, Nov. 1
Wilmington Central Rotary donates to local charities
Wilmington Central Rotary donates $4,500 to local charities