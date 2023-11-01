Cape Fear Community College to host Manufacturing Day Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College North Campus will host a Manufacturing Day Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

“The Manufacturing Day Expo aims to inspire and attract the next generation of manufacturers, foster collaboration between local businesses, and shed light on the numerous career opportunities available within the manufacturing sector,” a CFCC announcement states.

Students and the public are invited to attend the event. Guests can expect to learn about training opportunities at the college and meet local manufacturers to apply for positions at:

Acme Smoked Fish

Alcami

Cardinal Foods

Champion Valves

Corning

Custom Metal Products

Edwards, Inc.

Flow Sciences

GE Aerospace

HSM Machine Works

IKA

Industrial Reliability & Repair, LLC

International Longshoremen’s Association

Interroll

JCC Outdoor Products – Wilmington Grill

J&J Snack Foods

Marine Repair Services Products

Mojotone

Pegasus Steel

Rulmeca

Sany

Southern Industrial

Sonic Systems

Sturdy Corporation

Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc.

Trioism

Victaulic

“We are excited to hose the Manufacturing Day Expo and to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in our community,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president, in a press release. “This event will serve as a bridge between industry leaders, educational institutions, and the wider community, helping to strengthen the local manufacturing workforce.”

Employers interested in participating can reach out to CFCC Workforce Training and Development Director Erin Easton at eeaston@cfcc.edu.

