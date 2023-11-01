Cape Fear Christian Academy staffer pleads guilty to sex crime charges

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A former staff member at Cape Fear Christian Academy pleaded guilty this month to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Tammy Moran received 60 days confinement, 24 months of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender.

Moran reached a plea agreement on Oct. 24, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Moran was arrested and charged on March 19, 2021, with felony counts of sexual act by substitute parent and one felony count of embezzlement. She was the chief financial officer at Cape Fear Christian Academy at the time of her arrest. In March 2021, Moran was fired from her position.

