Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear Christian Academy staffer pleads guilty to sex crime charges

Tammy Moran
Tammy Moran(WRAL)
By Mark Bergin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A former staff member at Cape Fear Christian Academy pleaded guilty this month to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Tammy Moran received 60 days confinement, 24 months of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender.

Moran reached a plea agreement on Oct. 24, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Moran was arrested and charged on March 19, 2021, with felony counts of sexual act by substitute parent and one felony count of embezzlement. She was the chief financial officer at Cape Fear Christian Academy at the time of her arrest. In March 2021, Moran was fired from her position.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Hailey Sigg
Warrants: Suspect in fatal hit and run facing five charges
The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show
Enchanted Airlie tickets to go on sale Wednesday morning, Nov. 1

Latest News

Makayla Thames
Wilmington Police Department looking for runaway juvenile
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD investigating early morning shooting that critically injured two people
Nadia Sutton
Wilmington police looking for runaway juvenile
Carolina Beach paid parking.
Most beach towns move to free parking on Nov. 1, Carolina Beach leaders discuss benefits of year-round paid parking