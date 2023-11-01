Brunswick County Chairman sends letter to EPA concerned with GenX imports to Chemours plant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson sent a letter to the EPA on behalf of the county commissioners explaining the county’s concerns about imports of GenX to the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant.

The EPA approved the import of four million pounds of GenX waste to the plant, saying that it “did not have a basis under U.S. laws and regulations to object to the import.”

The letter says that the county has concerns regarding the environmental impact of the imports along with the ongoing impacts of Chemours’ previous improper waste disposal on local water.

It recommends that the EPA ensures Chemours has ”significantly reduced the amount of PFAS entering the Cape Fear River before allowing more PFAS in the state,” along with holding Chemours accountable to future changes and including the NCDEQ in the process of future authorizations.

