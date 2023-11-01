Senior Connect
Brunswick County Chairman sends letter to EPA concerned with GenX imports to Chemours plant

The Chemours Fayetteville Works Site in Bladen County
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson sent a letter to the EPA on behalf of the county commissioners explaining the county’s concerns about imports of GenX to the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant.

The EPA approved the import of four million pounds of GenX waste to the plant, saying that it “did not have a basis under U.S. laws and regulations to object to the import.”

Chemours plans to import over four million pounds of GenX waste to Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen Co.

The letter says that the county has concerns regarding the environmental impact of the imports along with the ongoing impacts of Chemours’ previous improper waste disposal on local water.

It recommends that the EPA ensures Chemours has ”significantly reduced the amount of PFAS entering the Cape Fear River before allowing more PFAS in the state,” along with holding Chemours accountable to future changes and including the NCDEQ in the process of future authorizations.

