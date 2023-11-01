Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three animal cruelty arrests

Two malnourished dogs that were abused in Brunswick County, according to the Brunswick County...
Two malnourished dogs that were abused in Brunswick County, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday, Nov. 1, concerning the arrests of three individuals charged in relation to animal cruelty.

“The arrests stem from tips and complaints from members of the community,” the sheriff’s office states.

According to the release, 36-year-old Addison Lanair White, of Winnabow, has been charged with seven counts of cruelty to animals.

21-year-old Jonathon Michael Young, of Shallotte, has been charged with six counts of cruelty to animals and 23-year-old Kaylie Aryssa Murrell, of Bolivia, has also been charged with six counts of cruelty to animals.

“Sheriff Chism wants to remind folks of the importance of responsible pet ownership,” the release adds. “Animals require nourishment, access to clean drinking water, and adequate shelter. If you are unable to provide these, there is no shame in surrendering your animal to another loving home or to the shelter where the pet will have a chance to be adopted. And please, help us control the pet population and reduce the amount of animals brought to the shelter by getting pets spayed or neutered.”

