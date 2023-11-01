Bladen County offering updated COVID-19 vaccines; Brunswick County announces pop-up clinics

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County announced that it is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine, and Brunswick County is set to offer four pop-up vaccination clinics in November.

Everyone ages 6 months and older is encouraged to get the updated vaccine; you can get it if it has been eight weeks or more since receiving any other COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are required for vaccinations at the Bladen County Health Department (300 Mercer Mill Rd. Elizabethtown, NC) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m.

You can make an appointment and learn more by calling (910) 872-6291, and you’re asked to bring your insurance card.

Brunswick County Health Services is set to offer four pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in November for people ages 6 months and older.

They will be held at:

Indian Trail Meeting Hall (113 W Moore St, Southport, NC) on Nov. 2

Mulberry Community Center (123 Mulberry St, South Brunswick, NC) on Nov. 6

Waccamaw Park Community Building (5855 Waccamaw School Rd NW, Ash, NC) on Nov. 8

Town Creek Park Community Building (6420 Ocean Hwy E, Winnabow, NC) on Nov. 13

Appointments are not required, and vaccinations are available to people with or without health insurance, though you are asked to bring your insurance information if you have it along with a photo ID. Call (910) 253-2354 if you have any questions about insurance.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.