WMPO to discuss application for funds to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Board is set to hold a special meeting on Friday, Nov. 3.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is applying to the USDOT for the Bridge Investment Program to secure funding for the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

During the meeting, the board will discuss a resolution supporting the NCDOT’s application; the resolution notes that assessments from the 2021 Routine Inspection Report say the bridge is “functionally obsolete.”

The resolution says that the bridge replacement would an additional lane of capacity for the approximately 94,900 vehicles per day expected to travel the bridge in 2050 compared to the approximately 65,200 that cross it each day in 2023.

Per the resolution, the bridge replacement would add a 15′ multi-use path to act as a bicycle and pedestrian connection between New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

The meeting will be available to watch online by the general public via Zoom as it happens on Friday at 9 a.m.

