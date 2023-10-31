Senior Connect
Winners of 1898 Student Essay Competition announced

A photo from the coup that took place in Wilmington in 1898.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 1898 Symposium Group has announced the winners of the Mary Alice Jervay Thatch 1898 Student Essay Competition, per a press release published in The Wilmington Journal.

Cape Fear Academy student Emily Powell, who is in the 11th grade, was the $500 grand prize winner in the competition for her essay “Remembering Our Past: The Wilmington Coup d’Etat of 1898.”

“…[T]hose who explore the true facts of events like the 1898 Wilmington Race Riots are also heroes - of this event and of our future. By simply acknowledging these narratives, understanding them, and most importantly, learning from them, everyone can become protagonists of this story, promoting future progress and preventing history from repeating itself,” Powell states in the essay.

The winners were announced during a virtual press conference by the Wilmington Journal Breakfast Club on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

It was named in honor of Thatch, who was the publisher/editor of the Wilmington Journal, which is the state’s oldest African-American newspaper.

Lucy Evans, a 13-year-old 8th grader at Wilmington Academy of Arts and Sciences, won the $300 second prize for her essay “The Wilmington Massacre of 1898″.

From the same school and grade, Eliza Johnson won the $200 third place prize for her essay “Wilmington’s Tragic Coup of 1898.”

“All three Mary Alice Jervay Thatch 1898 Student Essay Competition winners will be awarded their prizes on Saturday, November 11th, during the 1898 Symposium commemorating the 125th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre, 1-4 p.m. at Williston Middle School, 401 South 10th Street in Wilmington,” the press release states.

You can learn more on the 1898 Symposium website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

