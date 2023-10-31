Senior Connect
Wilmington Central Rotary donates $4,500 to local charities

Wilmington Central Rotary donates to local charities
Wilmington Central Rotary donates to local charities(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Central Rotary donated $4,500 to four local charities recently.

The funding was presented on Tuesday, Oct. 31, to She Rocks, Cape Fear Heart Association and Veterans Memorial Wreath.

The rotary raises the funds, and donations are given out four times each year.

“Most of these charities, a few of them get a lot of money, but most of them don’t. Most of them get by from year to year and for us to be able to help; it really is meaningful to all of us,” said Louise McColl with Wilmington Central Rotary.

