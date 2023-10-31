Warrants: Suspect in fatal hit and run facing five charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The suspect in a fatal hit and run in New Hanover County is facing five charges, according to arrest warrants.

Hailey Sigg, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the death of 21-year-old UNCW student McGroary “Rory” John Domitrovits.

Sigg has been charged with:

felony death by vehicle

felony hit and run

driving while impaired

felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance

possession of an open container in the passenger area of a vehicle.

According to the warrants, Sigg admitted to consuming alcohol.

Sigg appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Monday and is being held under a $625,000 bond.

In open court, it was claimed that she was kicked out and refused service at several bars due to her intoxication. She is accused of driving toward the beach on Eastwood and hitting Domitrovits while he was crossing the road. Then, it was said she drove off at a high speed but her car broke down on the side of the road near Carolina Bay.

She allegedly asked a person to give her a ride, leading to them asking what happened to her car because it looks like she hit somebody, and her replying that she thought she hit an animal.

