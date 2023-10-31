SLED charges former Surfside Beach police sergeant with assault in excessive force investigation

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a Surfside Beach police sergeant after he allegedly used excessive force during an arrest from August 2021.

SLED announced the arrest of 51-year-old John Gambone on Monday in connection to a lengthy investigation from 2021. The Surfside Beach Police Department requested that SLED look into the allegations.

RELATED COVERAGE | Woman files lawsuit against Surfside Beach Police Department, sergeant over excessive force allegations

Gambone is accused of using excessive force during an arrest on Aug. 8, 2021. According to court and SLED documents, he placed one handcuff on a person, later identified as Jessica Melton, while arresting her for “outstanding warrants” before throwing her on the ground and striking her face against the ground causing her to lose consciousness.

In an existing lawsuit filed on Dec. 5, 2022 against Gambone and the Surfside Beach Police Department, Melton alleges that when she asked the sergeant to explain what the warrant was for, he put her in handcuffs.

The lawsuit states that “while Ms. Melton’s hands were behind her back, Sgt. Gambone excessively and violently threw Ms. Melton to the ground, face first, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer from serious, permanent injuries to her face and brain.”

Melton’s lawsuit has now been sent to federal court, and the Surfside Beach Police Department has been dismissed from the lawsuit. Melton and her defense team allege that her constitutional rights under the 4th, 8th, and 14th Amendments were violated.

The town of Surfside Beach has been added to the lawsuit with Melton’s defense team citing the town was “grossly negligent.”

Gambone now faces charges of second-degree assault and battery and misconduct while in office.

James Moore III, who is representing Melton, issued a statement after Gambone’s arrest was announced:

“On behalf of Jessica, we were pleased to learn today that the Attorney General’s office is seeking accountability for Officer Gambone’s conduct through criminal proceedings. Despite the video evidence, Officer Gambone and Chief of Police Kenneth Hoffman have maintained that Officer Gambone’s actions were reasonable and justified. After two years, it is a relief for Jessica to hear a governmental agency call it what it is – “misconduct and assault and battery.”

The town of Surfside Beach also issued a comment on Gambone’s arrest, stating that he “separated” from the town on Thursday, Oct. 26 after a leave of absence due to medical-related matters and that his separation from the police department was not related to the incident connected to the charges.

WMBF News asked the town of Surfside Beach if it has a comment on the federal lawsuit it is named in. We’re waiting to hear back.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Gambone was arrested on Monday but was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.