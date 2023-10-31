Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Sheriff’s office: Altercation in Chadbourn leads to one person being shot by juvenile

(WVVA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was allegedly shot by a juvenile during an altercation in Chadbourn.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Peaceful Way just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

During an alleged altercation between two people, one person received an injury to the head. A juvenile reportedly stepped in and shot the person who inflicted the injury to prevent them from further hurting the other.

The individual who was shot was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. As of this time, there is no word on their condition.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
Kenan Stadium
‘Killed dozens:’ Kenan Stadium linked with lost history of the Wilmington Massacre
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly

Latest News

Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Dollar General near Pireway
Boil water advisory in effect for customers on New Road near St. Helena
Celebrities such as Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton...
SAG-AFTRA strike causes changes to annual actors’ reunion in Wilmington
From concerts at Live Oak Bank Pavilion to musicals and plays at Thalian Hall and the Wilson...
The Arts Council of Wilmington & NHC release ‘groundbreaking’ economic data