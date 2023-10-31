Sheriff’s office: Altercation in Chadbourn leads to one person being shot by juvenile

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was allegedly shot by a juvenile during an altercation in Chadbourn.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Peaceful Way just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

During an alleged altercation between two people, one person received an injury to the head. A juvenile reportedly stepped in and shot the person who inflicted the injury to prevent them from further hurting the other.

The individual who was shot was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. As of this time, there is no word on their condition.

