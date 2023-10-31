Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly

Latest News

The Wilmington Central Rotary donated $4,500 to four local charities recently.
Wilmington Central Rotary donates $4,500 to local charities
Happy Halloween! Having fun and being safe are of course the priorities when you and your...
Halloween trick-or-treating safety tips
The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Board is set to hold a special...
WMPO to discuss application for funds to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Tickets for Airlie Gardens’ annual holiday light show Enchanted Airlie are going on sale at 9...
Enchanted Airlie tickets to go on sale Wednesday morning, Nov. 1
The City of Southport is making an inventory of all water lines servicing homes in the city to...
New Southport program launched to identify and replace lead water lines