New Southport program launched to identify and replace lead water lines

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport is making an inventory of all water lines servicing homes in the city as part of an effort to meet new federal requirements regarding lead in water lines.

The city will be sending a letter in an upcoming water bill to residents asking them to look at their service lines and submit information on what materials were used via an email or a form included in a future bill.

You can also submit the information directly online on the city’s website. The city provided the following guidelines for determining the lines material:

A guide provided by the City of Southport to help identify water service lines. (City of Southport)

A guide provided by the City of Southport. (City of Southport)

“This inventory is the first step in a project to identify and replace lines comprised of lead or galvanized materials, which is a requirement for all water utilities in the state under new regulations passed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) published December 16, 2021,” a city announcement states.

The inventory will be used to figure out which areas have the most lead service lines in order to address those first. The priority also aims to reduce costs by combining the projects with other efforts involving opening roads and sidewalks and projects to replace multiple lines in an area at the same time.

The city’s DPS Director Tom Stanley says that the city regularly tests the water for lead and other contaminants and have had no issues over ten years. City Engineer Tom Zilinek is overseeing the program and expressed similar sentiments.

“The City has an excellent track record in terms of water quality, and we are being pro-active in beginning this process now,” Zilinek said.

The city asks residents with questions about the process or identifying water lines to contact DPS directly at 910-457-7935 or email Zilinek at tzilinek@cityofsouthport.com.

