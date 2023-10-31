Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County Schools unveils new electric school bus

New Hanover County Schools unveiled a new electric school bus, and officials are calling it a cleaner ride with zero emissions.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools unveiled a new electric school bus, and officials are calling it a cleaner ride with zero emissions.

This is the beginning of the county’s plan to reduce diesel emissions and greenhouse gasses, all while providing an efficient ride for students to and from school.

Along with cutting down on emissions, the electric bus won’t be as loud as traditional buses or smell like fumes, since there’s no engine.

No diesel engine means bus rides won’t be as loud; an added safety feature most people wouldn’t think about.

“The loud engine puts the kids in the aisle because it’s like they’re trying to talk over everybody that’s in front of them, everybody that’s behind them, and the noise from the bus itself, so I think it will be a lot different,” Tammy Wilson, NHC bus driver, said.

A traditional school bus costs $100,000, while an electric bus costs around $400,000. While this is more expensive, officials are hopeful the upkeep will cost less in the long run.

For example, the county spent close to a million dollars on diesel fuel last year, which won’t be an issue, since the new bus runs on electricity instead of gas.

While the electric bus won’t be in use until December, drivers will get the chance to test it out to see what they like and don’t like. The county has plans to add in two more electric buses within the next few months.

New Hanover County is following other counties in the area, with Columbus and Bladen County planning to bring in electric buses too.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Fire crews responded to Harbor Ridge Drive SE.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Brunswick Co.
Hailey Sigg
Man killed in hit-and-run on Eastwood Road; woman charged
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly

Latest News

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
The Wilmington Central Rotary donated $4,500 to four local charities recently.
Wilmington Central Rotary donates $4,500 to local charities
Happy Halloween! Having fun and being safe are of course the priorities when you and your...
Halloween trick-or-treating safety tips
$170,000 worth of THC-infused snacks that were packaged using counterfeited brands were seized...
NHCSO: Two arrested for counterfeit drug-infused snacks and candy