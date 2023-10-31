New Hanover County Schools unveils new electric school bus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools unveiled a new electric school bus, and officials are calling it a cleaner ride with zero emissions.

This is the beginning of the county’s plan to reduce diesel emissions and greenhouse gasses, all while providing an efficient ride for students to and from school.

Along with cutting down on emissions, the electric bus won’t be as loud as traditional buses or smell like fumes, since there’s no engine.

No diesel engine means bus rides won’t be as loud; an added safety feature most people wouldn’t think about.

“The loud engine puts the kids in the aisle because it’s like they’re trying to talk over everybody that’s in front of them, everybody that’s behind them, and the noise from the bus itself, so I think it will be a lot different,” Tammy Wilson, NHC bus driver, said.

A traditional school bus costs $100,000, while an electric bus costs around $400,000. While this is more expensive, officials are hopeful the upkeep will cost less in the long run.

For example, the county spent close to a million dollars on diesel fuel last year, which won’t be an issue, since the new bus runs on electricity instead of gas.

While the electric bus won’t be in use until December, drivers will get the chance to test it out to see what they like and don’t like. The county has plans to add in two more electric buses within the next few months.

New Hanover County is following other counties in the area, with Columbus and Bladen County planning to bring in electric buses too.

