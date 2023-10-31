New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks that were packaged using counterfeited brands seized

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According a release from the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State, $170,000 worth of THC-infused snacks that were packaged using counterfeited brands were seized in eastern North Carolina over the past few weeks from store shelves.

In New Hanover County, a number of items were seized from the Ez Mart located at 1619 Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington.

“Trademark Law Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities, including the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other local law enforcement agencies on the coordinated enforcement effort,” the release states. “Counterfeited brands ranged from Skittles and Fritos to AirHeads and Oreos.”

Additionally, other illegal drugs and a number of weapons were seized during the operation. One person was arrested on felony drug charges.

“The counterfeited snacks were seized from a variety of vape and tobacco shops, with a majority located near high schools or colleges,” the release adds. “Counterfeit items with a total estimated value of $170,000 were seized as a result of 8 search warrants and 24 consent searches.”

The sheriff’s office is holding a news conference this morning. You can watch it live below or on the WECT News Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.